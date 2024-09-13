CSUSB Students petition to temporarily close campus

CSUSB students have begun petitioning for the campus to temporarily suspend in-person attendance.

Jorge Paz, a CSUSB student, says he’s concerned about others who live close to the fires.

“It saddens me more that we have to continue going to school during this time. There's a lot of people, a lot of students and faculty that come from the mountainous area and the region of highland. So it sucks that they, you know, have to worry about whether or not they have to come to class or not.”

Several students have also expressed their frustrations online, on the university’s Reddit page.

Most surrounding districts, including the San Bernardino Community College District, closed for the entire week.

In an email sent out to CSUSB Faculty, the university justified their decision due the campus not being in an evacuation zone, and moved outdoor activities inside.

They also claim to use air filters on all campus buildings to maintain good air quality.

