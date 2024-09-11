Suspected arrested in connection with Line Fire

Late Tuesday, local authorities arrested a man in connection with the Line Fire. The blaze has scorched more than 34-thousand acres in the San Bernardino National Forest since it was ignited last week.

Authorities believe Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, intentionally started the fire. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies served a warrant at his Norco home Tuesday, where found evidence in his house and car. Halstenberg was originally being held on $80 thousand bail, but is now being held without it.

Sheriff Shannon Dicus says they will not release information about how the fire started because it’s part of an ongoing investigation.

"As time goes on, may find out that the suspect is responsible for other fires," said Dicus.

He says investigators used technology, camera systems and collated information to track the suspect’s involvement.

Halstenberg is being held at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. The District Attorney has not set an arraignment date yet.

