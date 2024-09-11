© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suspected arrested in connection with Line Fire

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published September 11, 2024 at 3:12 PM PDT
The Line Fire visible from Greenspot Road in East Highland.
Anthony Victoria
The Line Fire visible from Greenspot Road in East Highland.

Late Tuesday, local authorities arrested a man in connection with the Line Fire. The blaze has scorched more than 34-thousand acres in the San Bernardino National Forest since it was ignited last week.

Authorities believe Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, intentionally started the fire. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies served a warrant at his Norco home Tuesday, where found evidence in his house and car. Halstenberg was originally being held on $80 thousand bail, but is now being held without it.

Sheriff Shannon Dicus says they will not release information about how the fire started because it’s part of an ongoing investigation.

"As time goes on, may find out that the suspect is responsible for other fires," said Dicus.

He says investigators used technology, camera systems and collated information to track the suspect’s involvement.

Halstenberg is being held at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. The District Attorney has not set an arraignment date yet.
Local News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument