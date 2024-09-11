© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/11 KVCR Midday News: Norco Man Arrested on Suspicion of Igniting Line Fire, CA Homeless Population Grows by 8%, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 11, 2024 at 2:20 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Updates on the Bridge Fire, Line Fire, and Airport Fires.

2. A man was arrested on suspicion of starting the Line Fire.

3. California’s homeless population has grown by 8 percent.

4. Wynn Resorts paying $130 million for letting illegal money reach gamblers at its Las Vegas Strip casino.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad