9/11 KVCR Midday News: Norco Man Arrested on Suspicion of Igniting Line Fire, CA Homeless Population Grows by 8%, & More

Stories highlighted today include:

1. Updates on the Bridge Fire, Line Fire, and Airport Fires.

2. A man was arrested on suspicion of starting the Line Fire.

3. California’s homeless population has grown by 8 percent.

4. Wynn Resorts paying $130 million for letting illegal money reach gamblers at its Las Vegas Strip casino.