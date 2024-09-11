KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
9/11 KVCR Midday News: Norco Man Arrested on Suspicion of Igniting Line Fire, CA Homeless Population Grows by 8%, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Updates on the Bridge Fire, Line Fire, and Airport Fires.
2. A man was arrested on suspicion of starting the Line Fire.
3. California’s homeless population has grown by 8 percent.
4. Wynn Resorts paying $130 million for letting illegal money reach gamblers at its Las Vegas Strip casino.