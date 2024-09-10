New CSU Policy tightens rules on protests

A new policy that bans student encampments is now in effect at all California State Universities including San Bernardino.

The policy bans students from wearing masks and face coverings and requires approval for all posters.

It also allows universities to divide campuses into public and non-public spaces.

The new rules follow a wave of student protests last spring over Israel’s War in Gaza.

Critics say the policy violates the student’s right to free speech and protest.

Jesus Medrano, member of Students Against Tuition Hikes, says he’s disappointed with administration.

“This does not create the free speech academic environment they try so hard and strive so hard to implement and allow. This creates the opposite of that. It’s limiting and restricting our freedom and academic ways of going by to advocate for ourselves and inform others.”

Meanwhile, spokesperson for Cal State San Bernardino says the rules are meant to maintain an environment where students can study without disruption.