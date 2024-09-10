© 2024 91.9 KVCR

National Guard members training to help fight Line Fire

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published September 10, 2024 at 2:34 PM PDT
The Line Fire visible from Greenspot Road in East Highland.
Anthony Victoria
The Line Fire visible from Greenspot Road in East Highland.

The Line Fire is now burning some 26-thousand acres in and around the San Bernardino National Forest. Some 65 thousand structures are threatened. As the fire continues to grow, National Guard members are joining firefighters to help fight the fire that has been burning since last Thursday.
According to Cal Fire, members of the National Guard are getting a crash course in firefighting at Camp Roberts this week.

“They will be on the fire lines with us Thursday, helping to fight this fire," said Brent Pascua, a battalion chief with Cal Fire.

Pascua says fire personnel have prevented structural damage by position themselves around homes. Strong winds are predicted tonight that could cause low humidity and greater fire spread. The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.
