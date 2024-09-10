© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Locals get creative to keep smoke out of homes

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published September 10, 2024 at 2:00 AM PDT
The Line Fire is burning some 20-thousand acres in and around the San Bernardino National Forest. Smoke from the blaze is making air quality unhealthy for millions of people in Southern California and some people are getting creative to protect themselves.

On Monday, South Coast Air Quality Management issued air quality advisories for much of Riverside and San Bernardino counties where communities are being inundated with smoke.

Jessica Mayuga-Allen, who lives in Redlands, said she was running multiple air purifiers when the fire first started. But that wasn't keeping the smoke out of her house.

“I had some painters tape. So I just used that to seal the door jambs in my house for all the doors that led to the exterior," said Mayuga-Allen. "After taping up the doors, it was like the the inside smelled smoke free. It didn't smell like anything is happening outside."

Wildfire smoke is especially harmful to older adults, young children and people with heart and lung conditions. But the air quality is so poor officials say everyone should stay inside.
