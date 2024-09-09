Heat wave expected to end Wednesday, but Line Fire causes dangerous air quality

Most of the Inland Empire has been broiling in a heat wave for more than a week. On top of the heat, as the Line Fire burns some 20,000 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest, air quality is dangerously low.

In some places, it’s more than 100 degrees after consecutive days of triple digits temperatures. But some relief may arrive by Wednesday.

“We're expecting temperatures to be a few degrees below average for this time of year, and then those below average conditions are expected to continue into early next week,” said Casey Oswant, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in San Diego.

As the heat rages, smoke from the Line Fire is causing poor air quality.

Today, the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued smoke advisories for much of the region. Air quality levels are hazardous in some parts of Redlands, Highland and San Bernardino.

Officials recommend people stay inside. Older adults, children and people with heart or lung conditions are most susceptible to health conditions caused by poor air quality Experts say, if you must be outside, respirator masks like N-95s and P-100s can protect from wildfire smoke. Air purifiers are also recommended.

