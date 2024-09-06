Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 9/6/2024
1. Legislation that would ban warehouses near homes and schools is on its way to the governor’s desk.
2. A clerical error in a Rancho Cucamonga council election means more than two candidates will appear on the November ballot.
3. And finally today, a company with a facility in Ontario has been fined over a half million dollars for releasing carcinogenic gas.
