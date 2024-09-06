Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 9/6/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Legislation that would ban warehouses near homes and schools is on its way to the governor’s desk.

2. A clerical error in a Rancho Cucamonga council election means more than two candidates will appear on the November ballot.

3. And finally today, a company with a facility in Ontario has been fined over a half million dollars for releasing carcinogenic gas.

