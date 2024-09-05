9/5 KVCR Midday News: SB and Riverside Granted Funds for Traffic Safety Improvements, Latest Newsom Recall Fails, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The cities of San Bernardino and Riverside have been granted nearly $14 million for safety improvements at high risk intersections.

2. A former lawmaker who led California’s state senate announced she’s leaving the Democratic Party.

3. CEOs of Albertsons and Kroger says shoppers would see lower prices after merger.

4. The latest effort to recall Governor Newsom has failed.

5. Republican lawmakers want the governor to veto a bill that would require speed warning systems in most vehicles sold or built after 2030.