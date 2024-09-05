© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/5 KVCR Midday News: SB and Riverside Granted Funds for Traffic Safety Improvements, Latest Newsom Recall Fails, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 5, 2024 at 12:46 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The cities of San Bernardino and Riverside have been granted nearly $14 million for safety improvements at high risk intersections.

2. A former lawmaker who led California’s state senate announced she’s leaving the Democratic Party.

3. CEOs of Albertsons and Kroger says shoppers would see lower prices after merger.

4. The latest effort to recall Governor Newsom has failed.

5. Republican lawmakers want the governor to veto a bill that would require speed warning systems in most vehicles sold or built after 2030.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad