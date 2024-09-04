© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/4 KVCR Midday News: Nudist Ranch Slaying Suspect Scheduled for Arraignment, Bill for Transparency for CA’s Homelessness, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 4, 2024 at 12:05 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The suspect in the slayings of two people at the Olive Dell Nudist Ranch is scheduled for arraignment today.

2. Four of the IE’s largest cities are at the bottom of a list of best communities to retire.

3. A bill to require transparency for California’s homelessness spending passed out of the legislature with bipartisan support.

4. A mountain lion who attacked a 5-year-old at a Southern California park has been euthanized.

5. The Bear Fire is still 0% contained, prompting mandatory evacuations.
Shareen Awad
