Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/30/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A little bit of film history in Ontario is gone. What happened?

2. A Moreno Valley man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a Ponzi scheme that defrauded 200 people.

3. The toll lanes on Interstate 10 in San Bernardino County were scheduled to open Thursday 8/29, from the LA County line to the I-15 interchange.

4. And finally today, Pitney Bowes is closing its logistics business in Bloomington and laying off 236 employees.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.