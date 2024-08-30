8/30 KVCR Midday News: Foul play suspected in case involving missing elderly couple from nudist colony

1. Authorities believe an elderly couple who went missing from a nudist resort in Colton last weekend was murdered. They now have a suspect in custody.

2. State lawmakers are jockeying to push remaining bills through to Governor Newsom before the Legislature adjourns this Saturday. California Newsroom partner CalMatters gives listeners a breakdown.

3. A contested warehouse bill aiming to improve building standards and create buffer zones for warehouses passed its first committee yesterday.