The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/29 KVCR Midday News: Tribal Leaders Discuss Potential National Monuments Throughout CA, Gun Bills Passed This Week, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 29, 2024 at 10:37 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Legislators and Tribal leaders gathered at the state capitol to discuss the importance of designating three new national monuments in California.

2. Curtis Middle School in San Bernardino is the first middle school in the Inland Empire and second in the state to earn a Gold certification from the Linked Learning Alliance.

3. Killings of invasive owls to ramp up on US West Coast in a bid to save native birds.

4. California lawmakers passed several gun bills this week.

5. Workers breach key Klamath dams, allowing salmon to swim freely for the first time in a century.
Shareen Awad
