8/28 KVCR Midday News: Lawmakers Addressing Impact of Social Media on Students, IE Farmer Markets Are Thriving, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California lawmakers are rushing to introduce a bill to improve warehouse building standards, but some say the bill isn’t strong enough.

2. California is putting a renewed emphasis on recycling empty beverage containers.

3. Farmers markets are thriving across the Inland Empire, including in rural areas. The Angelus Oaks Community market is Saturdays from 9am-4pm.

4. California lawmakers are discussing new ways to address the impact of smartphones and social media on student health.

5. New Express Lanes in San Bernardino County are set to open ahead of this holiday weekend.