© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/28 KVCR Midday News: Lawmakers Addressing Impact of Social Media on Students, IE Farmer Markets Are Thriving, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 28, 2024 at 12:51 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California lawmakers are rushing to introduce a bill to improve warehouse building standards, but some say the bill isn’t strong enough.

2. California is putting a renewed emphasis on recycling empty beverage containers.

3. Farmers markets are thriving across the Inland Empire, including in rural areas. The Angelus Oaks Community market is Saturdays from 9am-4pm.

4. California lawmakers are discussing new ways to address the impact of smartphones and social media on student health.

5. New Express Lanes in San Bernardino County are set to open ahead of this holiday weekend.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad