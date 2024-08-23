Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/23/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. San Bernardino County isn’t being shortchanged by state spending in most areas, a voter-mandated report says.

2. Riverside County supervisors have created a special committee to oversee animal welfare.

3. And in Riverside, the Fairmount Park armory is to be transformed into an arts and recreation center.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

