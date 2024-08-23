KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
KVCR Midday News 8/23: State lawmakers approve bill on LGBTQ disaster response and more news
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. California legislators approved a bill that would require the state to set up best practices for addressing the needs of LGBTQ people during and after a disaster. It now awaits Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature.
2. Young Californians who attended the D-N-C in Chicago this week say they’re ready to channel the energy around Kamala Harris into votes.
3. A bill just introduced in Congress would raise public awareness of issues surrounding the end of life, including palliative care, and hospice.