8/21 KVCR Midday News: Temecula School Board Seats Up for Election, IE Expecting Thousands of New Rentals, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Temecula school board has four seats up for election.

2. Governor Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have expanded air monitoring standards for oil refineries.

3. The Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario metro area can expect 1,915 new rentals.

4. Hunter Biden’s lawyers and prosecutors headed back to court ahead of his trial on federal tax charges.

5. The National Weather Service says last month was the hottest July on record in California.