8/20 KVCR Midday News: Catalytic Converter Thief Crackdown, Satellite Launched to Track Pollutants from Space, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Murrieta City Council will consider an ordinance to crack down on catalytic converter thieves.

2. A 15-month long investigation into the high speed collision in Riverside that killed an 8-year old boy has concluded in a murder charge for Andres Laris, who had cannabis in his blood system.

3. The unemployment rate for Riverside and San Bernardino counties has suddenly spiked to 5.8%.

4. The effort to transform Riverside’s historic National Guard Armory at Fairmount Park is moving forward.

5. California has launched a brand new satellite to track pollutants from space.

6. California has hit a milestone as it works to generate 100% of its electricity using clean energy sources.