© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/19 KVCR Midday News: Newsom signs bills targeting retail theft, Harris getting surging support from young voters

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published August 19, 2024 at 11:46 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Governor Gavin Newsom says the solution to reducing retail theft in California is a series of bills he signed into law on Friday -- and NOT a tough-on-crime measure on the November ballot.

2. Support for Kamala Harris is surging among young voters in California according to a new survey from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies. And while Harris may not need the youth vote to win California…young voters coming out to support her could help decide swing district races across the state.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria