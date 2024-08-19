8/19 KVCR Midday News: Newsom signs bills targeting retail theft, Harris getting surging support from young voters

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Governor Gavin Newsom says the solution to reducing retail theft in California is a series of bills he signed into law on Friday -- and NOT a tough-on-crime measure on the November ballot.

2. Support for Kamala Harris is surging among young voters in California according to a new survey from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies. And while Harris may not need the youth vote to win California…young voters coming out to support her could help decide swing district races across the state.