Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/16/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. San Bernardino has reached a settlement with the city manager candidate who lost his job in Salinas after that city learned he’d applied in San Bernardino.

2. The US Forest Service has ordered the bottler of Arrowhead Mountain Spring Water to stop taking H20 from the San Bernardino Mountains without the proper permits.

3. A new pollution-fighting rule affecting rail yards is aimed at helping clean up the air in the Inland Empire.

4. And lastly, a complaint has been filed against Congressman Ken Calvert of Corona, accusing him of using his office to boost the value of real estate he co-owned.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.