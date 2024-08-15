© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/15 KVCR Midday News: Animal Cruelty Arrest in Cabazon, Self-Checkout Machine Regulation, Fire Brain, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 15, 2024 at 3:08 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Riverside County law enforcement officials arrested a man in Cabazon on animal cruelty charges.

2. A bill that would regulate the use of self-checkout machines in retail; stores is making its way through Califro0nia legislature.

3. Massive blazes give rise to increased issues with ‘fire brain’.

4. Striking SAG-AFTRA video game performers picket outside Disney Character Voices in Burbank today over AI.
