Small business grants doubled in San Bernardino

The San Bernardino city council voted unanimously on August 6 to begin a second round of grant funding for small businesses. According to the San Bernardino Sun, small businesses may receive double the amount of money from San Bernardino’s grant program.

In August of last year, San Bernardino designated $3.1 million to begin the Small Business and Non-Profit Grant Program. However, only $2.5 million had been distributed to 105 applicants. Councilman Damon Alexander proposed to use the remaining $551,000 for a second round of small business grants, which was approved in March.

When applications were opened, twenty-nine small businesses were eligible for either a $10,000 or $20,000 grant. Eligibility was determined by the businesses annual revenue. The first three recipients included Inland Empire Autism Center, Project Fighting Chance, and Viva la Boba.