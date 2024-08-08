ARMC nurses demand new union contract

Nurses from Arrowhead Regional Medical Center OR ARMC say they deal with chronic short staffing, and struggle to properly care for patients.

Leslie Oyes, who’s with the union, says they’re unable to keep staff for long.

“Unsafe patient care incidents occur far too often at ARMC and departments throughout the county. Our revolving door of training new nurses to qualify them for one year of experience to be hired elsewhere is out of control.”

The union says short staffing is leading to poor patient care.

During public comment, union members stated the new contract may help with fill open positions and staff retention

ARMC did not respond to requests for comment.