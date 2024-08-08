© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/8 KVCR Midday News: Syphilis Cases Down, Nixon Fire Contained, Smokey Bear Turns 80, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 8, 2024 at 12:33 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Planned Planethood of Orange and San Bernardino counties has seen a decrease in syphilis in cases since it implemented a new testing policy.

2. As students return to school, programs are in place to help provide school supplies and shoes.

3. The 5200 acre Nixon Fire at Aguanga is now contained.

4. Los Angeles swings into planning for 2028 Olympics.

5. The two astronauts whose weeklong mission about the International Space Station is now stretching into its 2nd month and they could be left in orbit until winter.

6. Smokey Bear celebrates 80th birthday.
