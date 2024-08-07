Syphilis rates are down in San Bernardino with new testing policy says Planned Parenthood

Syphilis cases have risen nationally since 2018, but recently they’re trending downward in San Bernardino County.

Planned Parenthood says the drop is due to an opt-out testing policy started in 2021.

Shayne Poulin, a physician with Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties, said they are able to catch more cases with the opt-out policy.

“It’s important to capture and treat people so it doesn't continue to increase the rates in the community," said Poulin.

Undetected syphilis can cause neurological symptoms in adults and birth defects in babies.

The treatment for syphilis…a shot of penicillin.

According to Planned Parenthood, rates of syphilis passed from mother to child are down by 32 percent since 2021.

Orange County also experienced a decrease in rates of syphilis since 2021 with opt-out testing.