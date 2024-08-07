8/7 KVCR Midday News: Edgehill Fire Evacuations Lifted, Heat Protection for Outdoor Workers, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. All evacuation orders for the Shandin Hills neighborhood have been lifted Tuesday after a fast-moving fire tore through the area.

2. California put hundreds of millions of federal homelessness money at risk.

3. U.S. Department of Health of Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra met with workers at a Sacramento-area farm to discuss working in extreme heat and wildfire smoke.

4. California’s two biggest school districts botched AI deals.

5. Captain in 2019 scuba boat fire ordered to pay about $32k to families of 3 of the 34 people killed.