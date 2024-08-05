Little League Opening Ceremonies Highlights

The Little League Regional Tournaments made way on August 2 with their Opening Ceremonies. After introducing each team, they lined up with their state flags, some even carrying a title banner. Once all the teams were behind their state sign, the national anthem was sung, and the parent and player pledges were recited. Mayor Helen Tran said a few words to welcome the teams, and San Bernardino PD did a helicopter flyover.

I spoke to a few of the Litchfield Park players from Northern California about their feelings going into the game. Henry Hastings began to reminisce on his favorite memory leading up to the Regional Tournament. “Probably in state, I hit two home runs in one game and that was the best memory I’ve ever had.” Brandt Lopez, the team's first baseman, also told us about challenges that he and his team had to overcome. “I’ve been in slumps before, and that's really demoralizing in baseball. It’s hard to get over, but when you do it feels really good.”

After enjoying a few more conversations, I spoke to Branden Hartnett from West Valley Little League in Idaho about his main focus going into the games. “Don’t worry what’s going on in the crowd or the umpires, and just focus on the game.” Aaiden Brown from South Hill in Washington also explained his focus. “What I’m focused on in this tournament is how we do as a team. We want to win it all, we want to go to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series.”

The teams exchanged gift bags as the San Bernardino PD put on show starring its K-9 division. To end the night, teams and families stayed to cheer on players with special needs during the Challenger Game. Follow along as tournament play continues through August 10.