Fire near hillside in San Bernardino burns several homes, forces evacuations

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published August 5, 2024 at 8:22 PM PDT
Anthony Victoria

A 54-acre fire on Monday burned down several homes and forced evacuations in the Shandin Hills neighborhood of San Bernardino. The fire is 25 percent contained.

The Edgehill fire broke out around 2:40 pm near Little Mountain.

Evacuation orders are in place for dozens of homes on Edgehill Road and Ridgeline Drive. An evacuation center is set up at Cajon High School.

Karina Hernandez was among those rushing to check in on loved ones.

"I just came here really quickly because I thought my boyfriend's house was on fire, just because it's so close to the mountain," she said.

Sandra Schneider says neighbors helped save her home by using dirt and water from her pool to put out flames.

"I was ready for their safety, but they wouldn't stop," she said. "They took water out of my spa, and they were throwing buckets up there. Truly, this community saved my house."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
