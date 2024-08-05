8/5 KVCR Midday News: Nixon Fire started by faulty electrical panel and more local news

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Nixon fire, which has burned over 5,000 acres in the Riverside County community of Aguanga, is now 82 percent contained. CalFire says the fire was started by a faulty electric panel on July 29.

2. Another heatwave is underway in the Inland Valley and Southern California, with most of the Inland Empire expecting scorching temperatures in the 100-plus degree range..

3. Three former San Bernardino employees have settled a lawsuit that alleged former Mayor John Valdivia engaged in acts of sexual harassment.

4. More taxpayers are still moving out of California than moving in. That’s according to a recent report from the state’s non-partisan Legislative Analyst’s Office.

4. Railroads required to begin transition to electric trains, trucks after air district adopts new rule

