© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

8/5 KVCR Midday News: Nixon Fire started by faulty electrical panel and more local news

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published August 5, 2024 at 12:20 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Nixon fire, which has burned over 5,000 acres in the Riverside County community of Aguanga, is now 82 percent contained. CalFire says the fire was started by a faulty electric panel on July 29.

2. Another heatwave is underway in the Inland Valley and Southern California, with most of the Inland Empire expecting scorching temperatures in the 100-plus degree range..

3. Three former San Bernardino employees have settled a lawsuit that alleged former Mayor John Valdivia engaged in acts of sexual harassment.

4. More taxpayers are still moving out of California than moving in. That’s according to a recent report from the state’s non-partisan Legislative Analyst’s Office.

4. Railroads required to begin transition to electric trains, trucks after air district adopts new rule
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria