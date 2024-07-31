© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Expansions coming to Redlands Animal Shelter

KVCR | By Maile Palacios
Published July 31, 2024 at 2:15 PM PDT
City of Redlands Animal Services

The Redlands Animal Shelter has been overcrowded for quite some time. Over the past two years, the shelter had remained at or above capacity, getting as severe as 30% to 40% over capacity. However, on July 16 there was a unanimous vote to expand the shelter with twenty-four kennels in a new modular building.

According to the San Bernardino Sun, the project will cost approximately $500,000 and is expected to be completed within the next four to five months. The project will expand the shelter enough to allow extra room for more kennels to be built down the line. The kennels will allow the dogs to roam indoors and outdoors, and will be climate-controlled.

In hopes of making more physical improvements, and increasing their social media outreach, the shelter also hired a new Animal Services supervisor.
Maile Palacios
