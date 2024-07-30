© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/30 KVCR Midday News: CalFresh Benefits After Fire Damages, U of R Instructor Uses VR to Connect with Students, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 30, 2024 at 1:36 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. CalFresh members in Riverside may now be eligible for grocery benefits after fire damages.

2. An instructor at the University of Redlands is using virtual reality headsets to keep online students focused and connected.

3. The Perseids Meteor Shower is coming up, with a surge of people heading to Joshua Tree expected Aug 10-12.

4. KVCR’s Thanks-A-Ton giveaway event is Thursday and Friday of this week in the KVCR lobby, 9am-4pm.
