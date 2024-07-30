Nixon Fire explodes in rural Riverside County

Firefighters are working to contain the rapid spread of the Nixon fire in southwest Riverside County. The blaze exploded to some 3700 acres overnight and is zero-percent contained. Evacuation orders and warnings are in place for some 2000 homes.

The fire started in vegetation Monday afternoon near the Riverside and San Diego County border. A Cal Fire spokesperson says the cause is under investigation.

Matthew Hendrix lives in the rural community of Aguanga. He watched the flames tear through his property.

“I watched my shed go up and I watched my chicken coop go up and watch my whole yard go up," said Hendrix.

Hendrix said his house survived but his neighbor’s didn’t.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Temecula Valley High School. Riverside County Fire officials said high temperatures and winds are spreading the fire.

They said lightning forecast for later this week could spark new blazes.

This is an evolving story.

