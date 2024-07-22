Local Democratic leaders react to Biden ending presidential bid

Elected officials from the Inland Empire reacted to President Joe Biden’s decision to drop his bid for a second term.

Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., says she was “completely heartbroken” that Biden stepped down. Torres said Biden has been a supporter and help to her since she was first elected to Congress in 2014.

Still, Torres commended Biden’s decision to step aside.

“I think he really showed how patriotic of a person he is. He put country above himself… above everything else,” said Torres.

Torres threw her endorsement behind Vice President Kamala Harris and said she has full confidence in her.

“I'm hoping that what will happen with Vice President Kamala Harris is the young people will get behind her and help us get her to the finish line,” said Torres.

Torres was joined by other Inland Empire Congressmembers in endorsing Harris. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., last week called for Biden to drop out of the race.

He thanked Biden and endorsed Harris on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Joe Biden ran in 2020 to save our democracy. He has rebuilt our economy, expanded services to veterans, protected marriage rights, and stood up for freedom around the world. Thank you, Mr. President.

It's time to unite behind Kamala Harris.

We can and will win in November.

-Mark Takano, (@MarkTakano), July 21, 2024

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., thanked Biden in a statement and said, “Moving forward, I will do everything I can to elect Kamala Harris the 47th President of the United States, defeat Donald Trump and take back the House from Extreme MAGA Republicans. I know Kamala to be a fierce advocate for working families and a tough-minded prosecutor who knows right from wrong. I ask every American who believes in the rule of law, supports our Democracy and wants to keep America a beacon of hope for future generations to join me in this fight.

