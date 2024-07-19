Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/19/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Two former UC Riverside professors were awarded $6 million by a jury in a whistleblower lawsuit.

2. A federal judge has ordered the Moreno Valley school district to change the way its police interact with students.

3. The Redlands Unified School District has hired a compliance officer after the state Department of Justice found it mishandled sexual abuse and harassment complaints.

4. And lastly, we remember John Weeks, a longtime writer and editor for the San Bernardino Sun who authored several books on local history.

