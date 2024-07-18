© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/18 KVCR Midday News: ONT Breaks Record with June Passengers, Iconic Las Vegas Mirage Closes Doors, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 18, 2024 at 12:09 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Ontario International Airport has hit a record-breaking number of passengers for June.

2. Los Angeles World Airports commissioners today will consider allocating additional funds to settle legal claims and set a date for Automated People Mover completion.

3. Giant sequoia groves are in peril after megafires.

4. The last cards have been dealt as the iconic Mirage closes its doors on the Las Vegas Strip.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad