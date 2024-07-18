7/18 KVCR Midday News: ONT Breaks Record with June Passengers, Iconic Las Vegas Mirage Closes Doors, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Ontario International Airport has hit a record-breaking number of passengers for June.

2. Los Angeles World Airports commissioners today will consider allocating additional funds to settle legal claims and set a date for Automated People Mover completion.

3. Giant sequoia groves are in peril after megafires.

4. The last cards have been dealt as the iconic Mirage closes its doors on the Las Vegas Strip.