7/17 KVCR Midday News: Vista Fire 67% Contained, Bloomington Cabalgata, Mission Inn Sidewalk Tours

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Vista Fire has increased to 67% contained, with fire behavior remaining minimal with no growth. List of road and trail closures

2. Dozens of horseback riders gathered in Bloomington last weekend for a parade to support renter Felipe Ortiz and his family.

3. Riverside’s Mission Inn has new sidewalk tours.