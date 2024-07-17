© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/17 KVCR Midday News: Vista Fire 67% Contained, Bloomington Cabalgata, Mission Inn Sidewalk Tours

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 17, 2024 at 11:20 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Vista Fire has increased to 67% contained, with fire behavior remaining minimal with no growth. List of road and trail closures

2. Dozens of horseback riders gathered in Bloomington last weekend for a parade to support renter Felipe Ortiz and his family.

3. Riverside’s Mission Inn has new sidewalk tours.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad