Street medicine being offered to homeless people

Healthcare in Action is an organization whose main focus is caring for the homeless people of California. It was created three years ago by Sachin Jain, who used to work as an Obama administration health official. Since its creation, it has cared for roughly 6,700 homeless patients with nearly 77,000 diagnoses, and placed about 300 people into housing.

In the case of Robert Smith, 66, he not only was able to receive care for his infected leg, but also received help in getting a new CalFresh card. After Nick Destry Anderson, 46, received medical care, he was also treated to a cheeseburger and Sprite. Anderson explained how scared he was of losing his leg, but that Healthcare in Action saved his life.

Their goal is not only to make healthcare accessible for homeless people, but to also prevent excessive emergency room trips that can potentially save money for taxpayers. Within three years, Healthcare in Acton has raised nearly $24 million in revenue. They work with health insurers that help to find housing and provide financial help for the patients. CalAIM, Governor Newsom’s $12 billion Medicaid, awarded Healthcare in Action $3.8 million to hire workers to be a part of the street medicine team and continue their aid of homeless people in California.