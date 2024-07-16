© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/16 KVCR Midday News: Survey Shows Community Colleges Spent COVID Relief on Lost Revenue, AI Discrimination, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 16, 2024 at 12:42 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A national survey of 170 community colleges showed they spent their COVID relief funds to recover lost revenue due to reduced enrollment.

2. A man and woman who exposed their three children to fentanyl are on probation today after admitting felony charges against them.

3. At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle collision today after an SUV slammed into a semi-trailer at the junction of the 91 and 60 freeways in Riverside.

4. The attempted assassination of Donald Trump sparked renewed conversations about the need to protect lawmakers and political candidates.

5. California is moving to restrict how employers can use AI to screen workers and job applicants.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad