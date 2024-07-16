7/16 KVCR Midday News: Survey Shows Community Colleges Spent COVID Relief on Lost Revenue, AI Discrimination, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A national survey of 170 community colleges showed they spent their COVID relief funds to recover lost revenue due to reduced enrollment.

2. A man and woman who exposed their three children to fentanyl are on probation today after admitting felony charges against them.

3. At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle collision today after an SUV slammed into a semi-trailer at the junction of the 91 and 60 freeways in Riverside.

4. The attempted assassination of Donald Trump sparked renewed conversations about the need to protect lawmakers and political candidates.

5. California is moving to restrict how employers can use AI to screen workers and job applicants.