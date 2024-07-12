© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/12/2024

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published July 12, 2024 at 8:02 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A three-alarm fire has damaged the historic Harris department store building in downtown San Bernardino.
2. The historic Mission Inn in Riverside has announced tours will resume, but the guides will be paid rather than volunteers.
3. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors is asking the state to declare a homeowners insurance emergency with many residents unable to afford coverage.
4. March Air Reserve Base will be home to a new generation of air tankers.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
Jessica Greenwell
