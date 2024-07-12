Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/12/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A three-alarm fire has damaged the historic Harris department store building in downtown San Bernardino.

2. The historic Mission Inn in Riverside has announced tours will resume, but the guides will be paid rather than volunteers.

3. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors is asking the state to declare a homeowners insurance emergency with many residents unable to afford coverage.

4. March Air Reserve Base will be home to a new generation of air tankers.

