KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
7/12 Midday News: KVCR touches on the impacts of extreme heat on public health and the climate
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Kizh Nation says habitat near Jurupa Oak is also worth preserving.
2. Nearly two dozen dogs died and as many more were rescued suffering from heat exposure and starvation Thursday in Thermal.
3. KVCR Reporter Madison Aument discusses the implications of extreme heat on public health and our climate.