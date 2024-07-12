© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
7/12 Midday News: KVCR touches on the impacts of extreme heat on public health and the climate

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published July 12, 2024 at 1:19 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Kizh Nation says habitat near Jurupa Oak is also worth preserving.
2. Nearly two dozen dogs died and as many more were rescued suffering from heat exposure and starvation Thursday in Thermal.
3. KVCR Reporter Madison Aument discusses the implications of extreme heat on public health and our climate.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
