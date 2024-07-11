© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Riverside fund for new Wellness Village

KVCR | By Maile Palacios
Published July 11, 2024 at 9:15 AM PDT
An artist's rendering of the Riverside University Health System’s Wellness Village campus. (RUHS)
An artist's rendering of the Riverside University Health System’s Wellness Village campus. (RUHS)

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved a $5 million fund for the construction of a Wellness Village in Mead Valley. The Wellness Village is set to expand behavioral health services as an agreement between Inland Empire Health Plan and Riverside University Health System.

The Director of RUHS, Dr. Matthew Chang, says, “The initiative expands behavioral health services and provides Riverside County residents with essential resources and support systems in one place, ensuring comprehensive care and recovery. We’re grateful for this show of support."

The $580 million, 18-acre Wellness Village is set to be finished sometime in 2026, and will contain a behavioral health center for children under 13 and a Children’s Mental Health Urgent Care, which is currently not available in Riverside County. The campus will also hold medical and dental care, substance use disorder services, supportive housing, and a pharmacy.

To learn more about RUHS, click the link on our website at kvcrnews.org.

https://www.ruhealth.org/
Maile Palacios
