Riverside fund for new Wellness Village

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved a $5 million fund for the construction of a Wellness Village in Mead Valley. The Wellness Village is set to expand behavioral health services as an agreement between Inland Empire Health Plan and Riverside University Health System.

The Director of RUHS, Dr. Matthew Chang, says, “The initiative expands behavioral health services and provides Riverside County residents with essential resources and support systems in one place, ensuring comprehensive care and recovery. We’re grateful for this show of support."

The $580 million, 18-acre Wellness Village is set to be finished sometime in 2026, and will contain a behavioral health center for children under 13 and a Children’s Mental Health Urgent Care, which is currently not available in Riverside County. The campus will also hold medical and dental care, substance use disorder services, supportive housing, and a pharmacy.

