Vista Fire near Lytle Creek burning nearly 600 acres

The Vista fire broke out Sunday morning. The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

Evacuation orders are in place for the Mt. Baldy Ski Resort. That means residents in that area should evacuate.

A section of the Pacific Crest Trail is closed from Lytle Creek to Mt. Baldy. Officials have also evacuated hikers and are asking people to stay off trails in the Mt. Baldy area until further notice.

According to the San Bernardino National Forest service, the fire is zero-percent contained. Some 275 fire personnel have been dispatched to fight the flames.

This is a developing story.

