7/8 KVCR Midday News: Vista Fire burns over 100 acres near Lytle Creek
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Vista Fire threatens hundreds of acres near Mt. Baldy and Lytle Creek.
2. Heatwave continues to impact U.S southwestern states.
3. A federal judge in San Francisco has ruled against the California Council of the Blind… in a case that could have made it easier for visually impaired Californians to vote.