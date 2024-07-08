© 2024 91.9 KVCR

7/8 KVCR Midday News: Vista Fire burns over 100 acres near Lytle Creek

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published July 8, 2024 at 1:50 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Vista Fire threatens hundreds of acres near Mt. Baldy and Lytle Creek.
2. Heatwave continues to impact U.S southwestern states.
3. A federal judge in San Francisco has ruled against the California Council of the Blind… in a case that could have made it easier for visually impaired Californians to vote.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
