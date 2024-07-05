Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/5/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A half-ton of illegal fireworks were seized from a Riverside home, including mortars, M-80 style explosives and homemade destructive devices.

2. A Riverside County school board member has been censured by his colleagues after a staff member accused him of sexual harassment.

3. A Moreno Valley pharmacist has been accused of defrauding Medi-Cal of $300 million.

4. And lastly today, we remember Robert Schwandt, a longtime member of the Alvord Unified School District board.

