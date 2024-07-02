Raiders’ running back gets high school jersey retired in San Bernardino

On June 27, San Bernardino High School and the Making Hope Happen Foundation partnered to celebrate the achievements of new Raiders running back, Alexander Mattison, by retiring the number 22. The ceremony took place on the San Bernardino High School football field with the support of SBCUSD superintendent Mauricio Arellano, 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, many other representatives, and the Mattison family.

Alexander Mattison graduated in 2016, and since then has only become more successful. He played collegiate football at Boise State University, and was drafted to play professional football in 2019. Mattison never forgot his roots, and is consistently generous with giving back to his high school and community that supported him along the way.

We questioned about how Mattison felt being able to come full circle and be celebrated on the field he once played on. “It feels amazing just to know everything that I’ve done out here on this field. Being a part of Cardinal City forever is something that just means so much to me. I graduated from here, so being able to be back on campus. It looks a lot different now, but I’m just happy to have this moment and have people support and show love.”

However, Mattison is not only an inspiration on the field, but also off the field. I AM GIFTED is a foundation that was created by Mattison that is dedicated to showing youth how to find and nurture their own talents and gifts. Through this organization, he is able to actively support young athletes and the next generations’ leaders.

“I started it because I had my own battle with mental health in college and I understood that there were a lot of people out there that need a message, that need something to help them through a dark time. If I can be that light in someone's life, then that, for me, was bigger than any touchdown I could score or anything I can do on the field. I AM GIFTED was born to show everyone that they are born with a gift and they just have to find it, embrace it, and use it to shed light in the world.”

With asking for one more inspiring message for anyone that may dream of following in his footsteps, Mattison advised, “Don’t give up. Never stop trying, never stop chasing your dream, and just continue to give it everything you have. Have the intention of making it and having the best version of yourself, and in the end you won’t be disappointed in whatever the outcome is.”

Click here to find out more about Alexander’s I AM GIFTED foundation.