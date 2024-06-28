Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/28/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A motel for the homeless in Redlands still hasn’t passed fire and building inspections 18 months after it opened.

2. Nurses who went on strike during the Covid pandemic must pay Riverside Community Hospital $6.26 million for violating their contract.

3. The Temecula Valley Unified School District is investigating how an allegedly antisemitic illustration got into the high school yearbook.

4. And lastly today, we remember Tom Hunt, a Riverside school board member who died last weekend at age 68.

