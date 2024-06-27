© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/27 KVCR Midday News: Bill to Limit Student Phone Use Advancing, Beavers Return to South Fork Tule River, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 27, 2024 at 1:20 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A bill requiring California schools to adopt policies that limit or prohibit the use of smartphones by students during school hours is advancing in the CA legislature.

2. Governor Newsom called out California’s progress around zero-emissions vehicles in his state of the state address.

3. For the first time in over a century, beavers are swimming in the South Fork Tule River in Tulare County.

4. A California dad who drove family off a cliff will get mental health treatment instead of a trial.

5. Hollywood’s video game actors want to avoid a strike.
