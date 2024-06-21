© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/21/2024

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published June 21, 2024 at 6:45 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Fontana police are under fire for an interrogation technique that drove a man to attempt suicide.
2. Charter Communications is laying off 452 workers in Ontario.
3. It’s not clear whether an unpopular warehouse proposal will continue to seek approval.
4. Contaminated applesauce remained on one grocer’s shelves for two months after it was recalled.

Cassie MacDuff
Jessica Greenwell
