Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/14/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The report San Bernardino County voters requested to determine whether the county should secede from California is due out soon. Will it recommend moving forward on secession, or ditching the proposal?

2. Residents of a neighborhood near March Air Reserve Base pushed the redevelopment agency to reject a proposed warehouse complex.

3. And lastly today, we remember Allan Borgen, the Inland Empire food critic whose restaurant reviews were seen on TV and on Youtube, and appeared in local papers.

