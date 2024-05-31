Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/31/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. San Bernardino has fired its city manager after just seven months.

2. A former Redlands middle school teacher who was sentenced to 74 years in prison for sexually abusing male students has been released early from prison.

3. Congressman Ken Calvert is demanding answers from the US Postal Service as to why some ballots that were postmarked on time for the March primary still arrived too late to be counted.

